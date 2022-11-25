Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

