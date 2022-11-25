Prudential PLC Purchases 503 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

