Prudential PLC Purchases 503 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.