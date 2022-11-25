Prudential PLC Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 71.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 67.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $289.30 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $862.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.94.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.09.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

