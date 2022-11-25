Prudential PLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zscaler by 142.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $373.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

