Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 245.6% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,040,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,760,000 after acquiring an additional 139,709 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

SNOW opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $378.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.