QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

