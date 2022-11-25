QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,778. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

