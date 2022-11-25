Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of PWR opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

