Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $202,227.27

Quantum (QUA) traded down 83.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $55,987.15 and approximately $202,227.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,499.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00235894 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001999 USD and is down -80.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $195,612.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro."

