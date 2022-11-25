Quantum (QUA) Price Down 99.2% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 99.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $55,989.96 and $191,173.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001999 USD and is down -80.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $195,612.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

