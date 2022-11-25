QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $131,927.88 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $98.81 million and $131,927.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129279 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,955.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

