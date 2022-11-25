Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Down 6.5%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.45. 143,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 136,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Quhuo Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.04.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

