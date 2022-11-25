Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Quotient Stock Up 1.0 %

QTNT opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

About Quotient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.