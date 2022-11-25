Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Quotient Stock Up 1.0 %
QTNT opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient
In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Quotient
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
