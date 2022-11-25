Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,552 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Airbnb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.