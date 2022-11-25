Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.19 and its 200-day moving average is $365.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

