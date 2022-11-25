Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 709 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after buying an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after buying an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CNX Resources

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

