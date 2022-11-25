Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,907 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE AR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

