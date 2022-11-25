Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.42.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

