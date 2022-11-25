Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

