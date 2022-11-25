Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.