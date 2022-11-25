Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

