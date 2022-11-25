Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.