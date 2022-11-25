Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
