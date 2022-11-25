Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $113.87 million and $8.14 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

