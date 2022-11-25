Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,031. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

