Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 25th (ACSAF, BHB, CAHPF, CJEWY, CLLS, FLO, GBX, GNRC, IBP, ITJTY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 25th:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.40 price target on the stock.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.40.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

