Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $5.50.

11/16/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $4.50.

11/16/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $4.00.

11/15/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00.

11/10/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $10.00.

11/10/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $4.00.

11/7/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $1,707,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Redfin by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Redfin by 146.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

