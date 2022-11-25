Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $1.21 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

