Robert W. Baird Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

