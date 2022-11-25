Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 25,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,574,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,979,448.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner acquired 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,914. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.