Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 25,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,574,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,979,448.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner acquired 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,914. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.