Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

