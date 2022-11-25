Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
