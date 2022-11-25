Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target Raised to 1,650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

RKWBF stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.71. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

