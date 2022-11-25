Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

ROST opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

