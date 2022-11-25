Royal Bank of Canada Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 840

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.31) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 726.33 ($8.59).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 648 ($7.66) on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 669.50 ($7.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 610.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 551.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,592.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.