Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.69.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.