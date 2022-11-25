Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.69.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
