RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading 1.4% Higher

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €41.91 ($42.77) and last traded at €41.61 ($42.46). 1,204,505 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.05 ($41.89).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,165.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,387.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

