RXO (NYSE:RXO) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $19.02 on Monday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

