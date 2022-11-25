Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Salesforce worth $88,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova lifted its position in Salesforce by 96.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 30,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,094,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $345,670,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

CRM stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.66. The stock had a trading volume of 186,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,092. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $299.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.