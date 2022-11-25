Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFRRF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Sandfire Resources stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

