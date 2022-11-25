Santos FC Fan Token Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00042195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $31.69 million and $14.02 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

