Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.25. Sasol shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 977 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sasol Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 41.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

