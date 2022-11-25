Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.39

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.39 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 45.80 ($0.54). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.54), with a volume of 382,661 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.36. The company has a market capitalization of £222.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.