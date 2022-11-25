Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,030. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.