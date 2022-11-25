Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,030. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

