Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,802. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

