Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. 29,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,234. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36.

