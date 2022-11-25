SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.87.

SEA stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

