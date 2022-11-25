Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

