Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,768.09 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $15.94 million and $6,768.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00122188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00230944 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00054060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00060279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00520406 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,318.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.