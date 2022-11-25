Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.38 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $823,728.97 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

