Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.38 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $823,728.97 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,526.34 or 0.99987917 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010388 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037276 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040335 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022355 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237627 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.