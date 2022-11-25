Seeyond Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seeyond raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. 21,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,060. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

